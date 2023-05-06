Timber Lake’s Tucker Kraft begins NFL career at Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp

GREEN BAY, WI (Dakota News Now) - A week ago tonight Tucker Kraft’s dream of being drafted in the NFL came true.

Now the former SDSU All-American and Timber Lake native begins the task of proving he belongs.

Kraft officially began work as a member of the Green BAy Packers today at the start of the team’s rookie minicamp. Though there’s plenty of emotions for the third round pick, he says Green Bay’s coaches are making it easy to adapt in the early going and that his experiences at South Dakota State have helped prepare him, especially if Tucker plays in two tight end sets with the Packers other rookie tight end Luke Musgrave.

Packers rookie minicamp continues through the weekend.

Click on the video viewer to see and hear from Kraft on day one of his rookie minicamp!

