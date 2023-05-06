Tori Kniesche’s perfect game highlights SDSU’s doubleheader sweep of rival USD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tori Kniesche pitched the first perfect game in South Dakota State softball history and Shannon Lasey produced a strong effort in the second game in a set of two victories for the Jackrabbits against South Dakota on Friday, May 5, at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. The Jacks run ruled the Yotes in five innings in the opening contest of the day, 8-0, while SDSU held on for a 3-2 victory over USD.

Game 1 (Doubleheader)

SDSU’s lineup recorded 13 hits and Kniesche was flawless in the circle in the first game on Friday.

The Jackrabbits scored three runs in the third on RBIs from Jocelyn Carrillo, Lindsey Culver and Emma Osmundson. The fifth inning saw the Jackrabbits close the meeting out in the bottom of the fifth with five runs plated. Singles by Culver and Osmundson began the inning. The first run of the frame came in on a throwing error, then Tori Tollefson crushed a two-run home run over the left-field fence to extend the lead to 6-0. Mia Jarecki and Allison Yoder hit a single and double, respectively, then Jarecki scored on an error during Rozelyn Carrillo’s at-bat. Jocelyn Carrillo hit an RBI single down the left-field line to end the ballgame.

Kniesche made easy work of the Coyote lineup. Infield popouts in the first, second and fourth innings were all South Dakota could muster. The remaining 12 hitters for the Yotes were victims of strikeouts. SDSU’s starting pitcher met the minimum 15 batters faced in the game.

The performance was the Jackrabbit program’s first ever perfect game, whether in run rule or seven-inning fashion.

Kniesche improved to 21-4 overall this season and improved her ERA to 1.43 in the process. She’s now 11-0 in Summit League play and hasn’t given up an earned run in conference action.

All but one batter for the Jackrabbits picked up a hit in the first game while all nine in the lineup reached base at least once. Jarecki had a team-high three hits, while Tollefson and the Carrillo sisters each had two hits.

South Dakota starter Kori Wedeking fell to 8-12 on the season. Three of the eight runs she gave up were earned. She struck out three batters and walked four.

Game 2 (Doubleheader)

The Coyotes scored two runs in the seventh and had the bases loaded down 3-2 with one out, but the Jacks survived by getting out of the late jam and closing out a victory.

SDSU got out to a 3-0 advantage in the third. A Rozelyn Carrillo single brought Tollefson home to give SDSU a 1-0 edge. Jocelyn Carrillo came up next and produced a bunt that fell between the pitcher and catcher. A play at the plate with Jarecki sliding in for the Jacks scored as she was called safe. The play continued as Jocelyn Carrillo forced USD into a throwing error, leading to Rozelyn Carrillo coming around the bases to score.

Lasey kept the Coyote lineup at bay through three innings. South Dakota threatened in the fourth getting runners to second and third with two outs, but a groundout got the Jackrabbits out of the threat. She allowed just a walk over the next two innings before the Yotes attempted a rally.

A double, infield single and walk loaded the bases for USD in the seventh. Tatum Villotta hit a two-run single to left field to make it a 3-2 score. An infield single by Courtney Wilson again loaded the bases for the Coyotes.

Lasey buckled down and closed out the complete-game performance. A fielder’s choice groundout with Jarecki throwing home to Brooke Dumont got SDSU to two outs. The next at-bat saw Rozelyn Carrillo field a ground ball at short cleanly and toss it over to Jarecki at second base for the final out to complete the 3-2 win.

The Jackrabbits were outhit in the contest, 6-5, but didn’t commit an error to the Coyotes’ two. The Carrillos had two hits apiece for SDSU.

Lasey improved to 13-6 this season. She gave up two runs while walking four batters and striking out two. Clara Edwards took the loss for South Dakota. She dropped to 13-10 as she gave up one earned run while striking out two and walking one.

Notes

South Dakota State is now 34-15 overall. The Jackrabbits previously clinched The Summit League’s regular season title and are now 16-0 in conference play.

South Dakota fell to 22-25 overall with the two losses. The Coyotes are automatically the fourth seed in The Summit League Tournament as they sit 11-8 in league action.

Jocelyn Carrillo extended her on-base streak to 20 games. She’s hitting a conference-high .414 (19-for-46) in 16 Summit League games.

Shannon Lasey has a 2.77 ERA in league play which is the sixth best among conference pitchers. Kniesche extended her streak of innings without giving up an earned run to 84 1/3.

Up Next

First pitch for game three between South Dakota State and South Dakota has moved up one hour. The Jackrabbits and Coyotes are now scheduled to play at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

