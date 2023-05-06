Verne Eide Motoplex organizes ride on International Female Ride Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Saturday in May is recognized as International Female Ride Day.

Verne Eide Motoplex celebrated the day by brining in motorcyclists and vendors from female-owned businesses.

The event is meant to shine a light on women riders in the area and encourages more women to take up the hobby.

A ride began at 10:00 a.m. followed by a raffle raising funds for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

This is the first time Verne Eide has organized a female-led ride.

“More women are riding every single year and it’s just so good to see the community with women, and it’s growing and I truly believe it’ll keep this industry alive,” said North Dakota resident Rachel Holmgren.

“It’s really great for comradery, sisterhood and just supporting each other, supporting our passion of riding two wheels,” said Verne Eide employee Lynnette Lawrence.

Today, nineteen percent of motorcyclists are women, nearly double what it was in 2009.

