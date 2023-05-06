Vigil held in honor of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday evening, a candlelight vigil was hosted in honor of National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

The vigil was put together by South Dakota Urban Indian Health, which had a gathering and a meal before heading down to the Arc of Dreams, which was lit up red in observance of the day.

“Things like this have to keep happening outside of May fifth and outside the month of May, and so our community needs to know, and know the statistics. I know even though they are hard to nail down, just knowing four out of five Native American women suffer assault and violence and just being aware is what I would ask our relatives after this,” said SD Urban Indian Health CEO Michaela Seiber.

Following the lighting, there was a prayer and song followed by a reading of all the names that are missing.

