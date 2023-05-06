Yankton Fire Department responds to dumpster truck fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Yankton Fire Department, a garbage truck’s load had caught fire Friday afternoon.

The call came at around 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Shirley Bridge Avenue where a garbage truck had picked up something hot and caught fire.

The truck backed into a parking lot and dumped the garbage for firefighters to extinguish.

The fire department reported there was minor damage to the vehicle and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.