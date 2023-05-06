Avera Medical Minute
Yankton Fire Department responds to dumpster truck fire

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Yankton Fire Department, a garbage truck’s load had caught fire Friday afternoon.

The call came at around 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Shirley Bridge Avenue where a garbage truck had picked up something hot and caught fire.

The truck backed into a parking lot and dumped the garbage for firefighters to extinguish.

The fire department reported there was minor damage to the vehicle and there were no injuries.

