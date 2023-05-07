Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Coming up this week: meet the Sioux Falls School Board candidates

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School Board election is less than two weeks away, and Dakota News Now will be sitting down with the two candidates running for the one available seat on Monday and Tuesday.

Dawn Marie Johnson will be joining on Monday and Brian Mattson on Tuesday. Both conversations will be at 5:30 p.m. on KDLT.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges are pending against a passenger involved in a deadly crash that happened last Saturday...
Charges pending in Spink County crash
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
A Minnehaha County judge’s decision involving multiple lawsuits is just one chapter in the...
DANR finds Baltic developer in violation of codes
The 2023 Dakota Relays come to a close at Howard Wood Field
98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays ends with 32 records falling
Rainbow Play Systems grants three-year-old’s wish
Rainbow Play Systems grants three-year-old’s wish

Latest News

Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate
The Sioux Falls School Board election is less than two weeks away, and Dakota News Now will be...
Coming up this week: meet the Sioux Falls School Board candidates
With the help of Make-A-Wish and Rainbow Play Systems, three-year-old Nalani is getting her...
Rainbow Play Systems grants three-year-old’s wish
AM weather for 5-7-23
Mostly Cloudy & Warm Today