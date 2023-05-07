Gov. Noem orders capitol flags lowered for fallen firefighters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered flags at the State Capitol building be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

This comes two weeks after a volunteer firefighter in Lake County died from a sudden heart attack and a week after first responders from around the region traveled to pay respects at his funeral.

