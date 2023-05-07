Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem orders capitol flags lowered for fallen firefighters

On Sunday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered flags at the State Capitol building be flown at...
On Sunday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered flags at the State Capitol building be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered flags at the State Capitol building be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

This comes two weeks after a volunteer firefighter in Lake County died from a sudden heart attack and a week after first responders from around the region traveled to pay respects at his funeral.

