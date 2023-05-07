Kami Wadsworth and Joe Sayler named 2023 Mr. & Miss Basketball South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amidst a slew of postseason all star games and accolades, the Hansen Anderson Mr. and Miss Basketball South Dakota awards honoring the top senior players in the state are perhaps the most revered.

And today we added two new names to the more than four decade legacy.

White River’s Joe Sayler and Hamlin’s Kami Wadsworth were named 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball South Dakota during the award luncheon this afternoon at the Ramkota in Sioux Falls.

Sayler, the 46th Mr. Basketball South Dakota, completed one of the greatest prep careers in state history with the Tigers this year by averaging more than 30 points and five rebounds per game. He finished his career with 2,702 points, fifth most in South Dakota history.

Wadsworth is the 43rd South Dakota Miss Basketball winner. She averaged 22 points and six rebounds a game and led the Chargers to the State A Championship.

Now both add their names to a legendary list of prep stars from the Rushmore State amidst some elite company.

Wadsworth will continue her career in college at the University of Sioux Falls while Sayler will play at South DAkota State where he will join the previous two Mr. Basketball winners, Kalen Garry and Matthew Mors.

