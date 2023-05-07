Avera Medical Minute
No injuries after overnight garage fire in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding the public of the importance of proper escape routes after a garage fire Saturday night.

According to authorities, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, crews responded to a structure fire call in the 2400 block of South Western Avenue. Units discovered a fire coming from a detached, single stall garage and were able to extinguish the flames within ten minutes.

Sioux Falls Fire responded with five Apparatus, one command vehicle, 21 firefighters, one Battalion Chief, and one investigator.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries and the fire is still under investigation.

