Non-profit holds golf fundraiser for mental health awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the non-profit Long Live M.C. held a golf tournament fundraiser to continue their fight to raise awareness for men’s mental health issues.

The organization was formed after Manny Christopher, a Dakota Wesleyan graduate, took his own life. Long Live M.C. has expanded since we last shared their story.

A friend of Manny’s brother, who is a mental health professional, has joined the board.

“I think more experience, I think we all talk about what mental health is, but working and understanding what people go through and be able to tell people I see,” said physician’s assistant Almir Krdzalic. “It’s not just Manny, there’s other people that struggle with how to get their voice out there. It’s okay to come talk to us. It’s okay, especially as a male. We have this persona that we don’t need to talk about it, but we want people to talk about it.”

Thirty-five teams took part in Saturday’s fundraiser. The non-profit’s goal is to soon have speakers at Dakota Wesleyan to talk more about mental health.

