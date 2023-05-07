Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Non-profit holds golf fundraiser for mental health awareness

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the non-profit Long Live M.C. held a golf tournament...
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the non-profit Long Live M.C. held a golf tournament fundraiser to continue their fight to raise awareness for men’s mental health issues.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the non-profit Long Live M.C. held a golf tournament fundraiser to continue their fight to raise awareness for men’s mental health issues.

The organization was formed after Manny Christopher, a Dakota Wesleyan graduate, took his own life. Long Live M.C. has expanded since we last shared their story.

A friend of Manny’s brother, who is a mental health professional, has joined the board.

“I think more experience, I think we all talk about what mental health is, but working and understanding what people go through and be able to tell people I see,” said physician’s assistant Almir Krdzalic. “It’s not just Manny, there’s other people that struggle with how to get their voice out there. It’s okay to come talk to us. It’s okay, especially as a male. We have this persona that we don’t need to talk about it, but we want people to talk about it.”

Thirty-five teams took part in Saturday’s fundraiser. The non-profit’s goal is to soon have speakers at Dakota Wesleyan to talk more about mental health.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges are pending against a passenger involved in a deadly crash that happened last Saturday...
Charges pending in Spink County crash
20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
A Minnehaha County judge’s decision involving multiple lawsuits is just one chapter in the...
DANR finds Baltic developer in violation of codes
The 2023 Dakota Relays come to a close at Howard Wood Field
98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays ends with 32 records falling

Latest News

Authorities in Sioux Falls evacuated a HyVee after reports of a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon.
Sioux Falls HyVee briefly evacuated after bomb threat
On Sunday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered flags at the State Capitol building be flown at...
Gov. Noem orders capitol flags lowered for fallen firefighters
Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April....
Long-held rural values at odds in South Dakota gun range debate
The Sioux Falls School Board election is less than two weeks away, and Dakota News Now will be...
Coming up this week: meet the Sioux Falls School Board candidates