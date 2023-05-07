Northwestern stunned by Midland in GPAC Softball Tournament Championship

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - Midland University claimed the 2023 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Tournament Championship on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa, at the American State Bank Sports Complex. The three seed Warriors posted two wins over top seed Northwestern to win the best of three series.

In game one Midland secured a 6-1 win over the Red Raiders. The Warriors secured the series with a 5-4 win in game two on the day.

Both Midland and Northwestern have secured automatic bids to the NAIA Opening Round as representatives of the GPAC. The NAIA Opening Round is set for May 15-17 at ten sites around the country. The NAIA Softball World Series is May 25-31 in Columbus, Georgia.

The NAIA Opening Round Brackets will be announced next week. The GPAC Softball All-Conference Team will also be released next week by the league office.

