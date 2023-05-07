Avera Medical Minute
Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

