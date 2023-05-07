Avera Medical Minute
Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

