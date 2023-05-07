Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls HyVee briefly evacuated after bomb threat

Authorities in Sioux Falls evacuated a HyVee after reports of a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities in Sioux Falls evacuated a HyVee after reports of a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls evacuated a HyVee after reports of a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Jason Montgomery with the Sioux Falls Police Department reported that officers responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. to the HyVee on South Minnesota Avenue. Customers and employees were directed to evacuate.

Roads were closed surrounding the building as the search was underway. Montgomery added that they utilized a bomb detection dog to search the building.

The dog did not detect any suspicious packages, and people were allowed to return to the store around 2:45.

