Storm top Tulsa to win third straight

Lorenzo Brown and Donnie Corley Jr. connect for three scores during Sioux Falls 52-35 win
Sioux Falls picks up third straight win with 52-35 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the Sioux Falls Storm entered Saturday night’s game with Tulsa sporting a 3-2 record the downfield passing attack hadn’t been much of a factor this season.

That changed in a big way during Sioux Falls 52-35 victory on Saturday night in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Lorenzo Brown connected with Donnie Corley Jr. for three first half touchdowns, the last of which put Sioux Falls on top for good at 27-21. Corley Jr. hauled in a total of six passes for 127 yards to go along with the three touchdowns. Brown went 11-19 for 160 yards and three scores while also rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The defense ended the first half on the highest of high notes when Byron Edwards forced a fumble that Eugene Ford scooped up and returned 36 yards for a touchdown that gave the Storm a 40-21 lead at the break.

Xavier Jackson led the Sioux Falls ground attack with seven carries for 57 yards and a pair of fourth quarter scoring runs that iced the game.

Sioux Falls, on a three game win streak, will visit the Quad City Steamwheelers on Friday night at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

