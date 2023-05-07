Avera Medical Minute
Tucker Kraft getting fast track on life in the NFL

SDSU alum and Timber Lake native finishes rookie minicamp with Packers
Completes rookie minicamp with Packers
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Tucker Kraft finished his first minicamp with the Green Bay Packers yesterday thereby completing an education on life in the NFL that he says has been like “drinking water through a fire hose”.

Though Kraft says playing in a pro style offense at South Dakota State has helped make the transition easier, the playbook is far deeper and he has more responsibilities. NFL life is coming at Tucker pretty fast yet the Timber Lake native has always prided himself on being a quick study and is having fun meeting the challenges.

The Packers have OTA workouts through late May and early June Kraft will work with the full Packers squad for the first time during mandatory team minicamp June 13-15.

