USF Football coach continues his career with the Sioux Falls Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new coaching staff for the University of Sioux Falls Football team is creating excitement at Bob Young Field, and one of the new coaches has a special connection with the players because his playing days aren’t quite done yet.

Xavier Jackson, or “Coach Zay”, has always been around the game of football. The product of Chesterfield, Missouri has made many stops in his collegiate career. He began at College of Dupage, then went to Nebraska Kearney and Central Missouri.

He graduated last fall and wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and his dad by going into coaching.

“Fresh out. Literally just finished last semester,” said Jackson. “This is my first year coaching and everything and I just knew what the game gave to me, so I felt like I just had to hop in to this profession.”

Jackson joined new head coach Jim Glogowski’s staff to serve as the Cougar’s running backs coach, and he’s quickly connected with the players.

“He was legit right away, high energy. [He] told us who he was, accepted everybody for who they were, and hit the ground running coaching, so it was pretty awesome meeting him right away,” said USF running back, Dylan Rudningen.

“I feel like it’s in my blood to be in this profession,” Jackson said.

“It was awesome. I thought he was going to be just one of those guys who’s like, ‘Back in my day I was doing this and that’, but he went out there and showed some stuff that I was not expecting, I’ll be honest. He hit a spin move and I was like, ‘alright, he’s still got it,’” said Rudningen.

Rudningen has admired the energy and leadership that Jackson has been able to display.

“He (Jackson) was gone this week and you could tell he was missing,” expressed Rudningen. “He’s always talking to everybody and dapping them up before practice. He was talking to me about being a leader and not just talking to me about how to do that, but showing me how to do it by making connections with defensive guys, practicing what he’s preaching and valuing everybody on this team.”

His intention was to continue his career in coaching, not playing. However, he kept his options open. With connections he made with Storm Head Coach and USF alumni Kurtis Riggs as well as a former teammate from Central Missouri, Jackson now has the opportunity to do both.

“I knew I didn’t want to hang up the cleats too fast and not give myself a chance,” said Jackson. “I didn’t want to sit there with that ‘what if?’ factor twenty years down the line. It was a Monday night last week and everything and coach Riggs texts me and says ‘hey, we’re two running backs down’ and they needed a running back to come in and fill the spot. I just love football so much, I was like, ‘ok, I can do it’.”

“I was actually there when he got that text. We were in a team meeting and coach Glo’s like, ‘everybody come watch this guy. One of your coaches is playing.’ I think it’s kind of just a testament to who he is, but also who the Coo is. We’re all going to support him, like he said, he supports us and we’re just one big happy family,” said Rudningen.

Coaching is his priority since that was his reason for coming to Sioux Falls. But at the Premier Center, he gets to show his players how it’s done.

“I can’t be more proud. I’m happy for the opportunity and I can’t wait to see what I do with it,” Jackson said.

