5th graders use lemonade stand to give back to students battling leukemia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Being an elementary student is difficult enough - but two Sioux Falls students are going through school while also battling leukemia. However, some of their classmates are showing they’re not in the fight alone. Photojournalist Sam Tastad brings us the story.

“Lemonade!”

“One of the best Saturday’s we’ve had in a long time,” said Tommy’s dad, Tom Lambert.

“Hi,” yells Macie.

“Three pink lemonades, please.”

“We are selling lemonade. Twix or S’more bars treats and will split the proceeds we make to Tommy’s family and Coby’s family,” said Macie and Lauren.

“Coby was in my fifth and fourth grade class. He was my friend. I think we came back from Christmas break and our teacher told us he had to be gone because of leukemia and he had it when he was four, so this is the second time and Tommy, we found out a couple weeks ago,” said Macie.

“They’re pretty awesome.,” said Tommy.

“This was the first time I have ever met them. This was a completely impromptu visit. We knew they were selling lemonade today,” said Lambert.

“It is really going to help us with the medical bills and stuff we need help paying with,” said Tommy.

“Our donation jar has got full. We have had to empty it out a couple times, and we are hoping to raise twice as much so they both get regular amount we normally raise,” said Macie and Lauren.

“Lemonade, lemonade!”

“Days like this make it so he is able to enjoy them. It makes all difference in world because he has had days he doesnt have strength to get out of bed,” said Lambert.

“It makes us feel good we are helping someone get through a hard time that neither of us have experienced, but know it is extremely and very very hard,” said Lauren.

“It just makes me feel really good we are doing this to help people who have been through really tough times. We just want to help so they don’t have to keep experiencing this,” said Macie.

“There is nothing as much fun,” said Lauren. “Best day of my life,” said Macie.

“It’s been better most of the days,” said Tommy.

“People that show their support and buy bracelets, and t-shirts. or just throw out a thought and a prayer. It means world to all of us,” said Lambert.

“Lemonade!”

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, well it takes an entire city to help a child fight off an illness,” said Lambert.

The world is going to be a better place because of girls like you. Aw, thank you,”

In total, they raised over $2,600 to go towards Cobey and Tommy’s medical bills. Maci and Lauren raised money for a local canine rescue and Project S.O.S. last summer, and plan to have a couple more lemonade stands yet this year.

