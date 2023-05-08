Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen man wins car in Menards contest

James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.
James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.(Menards)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James Leibel claimed a brand new Chevy Tahoe during a prize ceremony at the Aberdeen Menards Monday morning.

The vehicle is valued at more than $63,000.

The car was the grand prize of the Menards March 2023 Sweepstakes Promotion. James received the vehicle on behalf of Menards and a vendor partner, MiTek.

“It’s amazing! This is the 2nd customer to win a vehicle at Aberdeen Menards in the past six months,” said Ryan Santjer, Aberdeen Menards general manager. “We’d like to congratulate James on winning this beautiful vehicle and remind everyone to stop in to our Aberdeen Menards for your chance to win big and save big money every day! You just never know when your name is drawn for this big prize!”

