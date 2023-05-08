Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Another Warm Day

More Chances for Showers, Storms
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. Highs will range from the upper 60s in the north to the upper 70s and low 80s in the south. Later this afternoon and this evening, we could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially in southeastern parts of the region. Those will die down pretty quickly once the sun goes down. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight.

It looks like we’re going to stay in a bit of an unsettled pattern through the rest of this week. Each and every day through Saturday, we’re going to have chances of showers and thunderstorms. It won’t rain the entire time, but we’ll see chances for off-and-on showers and thunderstorms each day, especially during the evening and nighttime hours. Highs will stay in the 70s through the rest of this week.

After another chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday, we’ll clear out for Sunday. Mother’s Day is looking pretty perfect! Highs will be in the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Next week is looking quieter with dry weather and highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
Authorities in Sioux Falls evacuated a HyVee after reports of a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon.
Sioux Falls HyVee briefly evacuated after bomb threat
The 2023 Dakota Relays come to a close at Howard Wood Field
98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays ends with 32 records falling
On Sunday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered flags at the State Capitol building be flown at...
Gov. Noem orders capitol flags lowered for fallen firefighters
According to authorities, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, crews responded to a structure fire...
No injuries after overnight garage fire in Sioux Falls

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warm Weather Continues
MON
Meteorologist Tiffany Savona with your Monday forecast
SUN
Meteorologist Tiffany Savona with your Sunday forecast
fri
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Forecast For The Weekend