Another Warm Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. Highs will range from the upper 60s in the north to the upper 70s and low 80s in the south. Later this afternoon and this evening, we could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially in southeastern parts of the region. Those will die down pretty quickly once the sun goes down. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight.

It looks like we’re going to stay in a bit of an unsettled pattern through the rest of this week. Each and every day through Saturday, we’re going to have chances of showers and thunderstorms. It won’t rain the entire time, but we’ll see chances for off-and-on showers and thunderstorms each day, especially during the evening and nighttime hours. Highs will stay in the 70s through the rest of this week.

After another chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday, we’ll clear out for Sunday. Mother’s Day is looking pretty perfect! Highs will be in the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Next week is looking quieter with dry weather and highs in the 70s.

