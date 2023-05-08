Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 29-year-old Sioux Falls woman was arrested on multiple charges for fleeing after striking two houses and a fire hydrant with her car.

Sioux Falls police report a 2005 Chrysler 300 was driving east on 26th St. when it veered into the oncoming lane and hit a fire hydrant and two houses in the 1600 block.

The driver ran away but was caught by officers, Officer Sam Clemens reports.

The woman was arrested for Hit and Run, Careless Driving and Driving with a Suspended License.

She also had a warrant from an unrelated case.

Estimated damage to one house was $30,000, damage to the second house was $90,000, and damage to the fire hydrant was $500.

