Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 29-year-old Sioux Falls woman was arrested on multiple charges for fleeing after striking two houses and a fire hydrant with her car.

Sioux Falls police report a 2005 Chrysler 300 was driving east on 26th St. when it veered into the oncoming lane and hit a fire hydrant and two houses in the 1600 block.

The driver ran away but was caught by officers, Officer Sam Clemens reports.

The woman was arrested for Hit and Run, Careless Driving and Driving with a Suspended License.

She also had a warrant from an unrelated case.

Estimated damage to one house was $30,000, damage to the second house was $90,000, and damage to the fire hydrant was $500.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
Authorities in Sioux Falls evacuated a HyVee after reports of a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon.
Sioux Falls HyVee briefly evacuated after bomb threat
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
The 2023 Dakota Relays come to a close at Howard Wood Field
98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays ends with 32 records falling

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Mild Temperatures Continue
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000
Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping