DAV in need of volunteers to drive veterans to appointments

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Marty Pennock with the Disabled American Veterans and volunteer Joe Kolbach visited Dakota News Now to discuss the DAV Transportation Network.

DAV’s Transportation Network offers free rides to veterans who receive care at VA medical facilities. The program would not be possible without dedicated volunteer drivers, and right now, the demand for volunteers is dire in South Dakota.

The organization will work around your schedule, and you do not need to be a veteran to volunteer in this way. Find out more by visiting the DAV website.

