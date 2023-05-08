Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Deputy Kaitie Leising, who formerly served with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, was killed Saturday while investigating a vehicle in a ditch in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a possible impaired driver. Gunfire was exchanged, and 29-year-old Deputy Leising was killed.

Prior to serving with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Leising served with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office from February of 2020 to January of 2022.

A law enforcement procession will be held to escort Deputy Leising from the medical examiner’s office in Ramsey County, Minnesota, to the funeral home, but no additional information is available at this time out of respect for the family.

In a press release on May 7th, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said, “Our love and condolences go out to the family of Kaitie Leising and all those with whom she served. We, as a law enforcement family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to her family. We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched.”

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office sent their condolences in a tweet on Sunday.

.@PennCoSheriff is mourning the death of our sister in law enforcement. Deputy Kaitlin Leising was shot and killed during a traffic stop in St. Croix County, Wisconsin on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Leising was on a call investigating the report of a drunk driver. pic.twitter.com/051DCGM1Hz — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) May 8, 2023

In the Twitter thread, Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said, “Kaitlin was an outstanding law enforcement officer, positively impacting many in our county. Most importantly, she was an outstanding human being.”

Sheriff Mueller went on to point out the dangers that law enforcement officers face with every traffic stop.

“We thank the men/women who serve & put their lives on the line every day. Our hearts break with the loss of this brave Deputy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kaitlin’s family at this difficult time,” said Sheriff Mueller.

Many other law enforcement agencies, like the South Dakota Highway Patrol, also sent their condolences to the family of Deputy Leising and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol sends its prayers and condolences to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, and the family of Deputy Kaitie Leising. Deputy Leising was killed in the line of duty after responding to a potential drunken driver in the ditch. pic.twitter.com/L39aIq0A6P — South Dakota Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) May 8, 2023

