Harrisburg robotics team crowned World champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tiger Robotics club in Harrisburg is made up of 52 kids on 12 teams, but one team stood out this year. A group of 5 Harrisburg High School students recently returned home from Dallas, Texas with some new hardware, a world championship trophy.

“Competition, teamwork, and dedication can bring out the best in us,” said Ian Brueggeman, a Harrisburg Senior.

“Every single day when we get home from school we work on it,” said Micah Schaeffer, a Harrisburg Senior. “We’ve put in hundreds of hours of work each year.”

Schaeffer, Brueggeman, and the rest of the team have been working together and attending robotic competitions for years, winning trophies along the way.

“We were still getting better. I think we won six, then five the next year, and then 11,” Micah Schaeffer said.

This year, it all started coming together.

“This year we could tell something was different,” said Noel Scheaffer, a parent coach.

The group took 1st place at the state meet, qualifying them for the Vex Robotics World Championship where more than 800 teams across the globe battle it out. The field is broken into 10 divisions with 80 teams each.

“As the parents we were taking photos and videos, thinking to think this could be the last match, but it wasn’t. We just kept going and going, right until the end,” Noel Schaeffer said.

The moment finally came, when all of their hard work paid off, and they brought home the title of world champions.

“To know that we’re one of like 50 teams ever to achieve world status is pretty cool,” Brueggeman said.

“We as a team brought it home for South Dakota, for Harrisburg, and for the USA, competing against tons of international teams,” Micah Schaeffer said.

The group’s time working together has come to a close. However, as individuals, it’s the start of a new beginning.

“SDSU currently doesn’t have a robotics team, only School of Mines does right now, and I want to change that I want to beat School of Mines,” Brueggeman said.

“Having the engineering mindset, learning all those principles has definitely led me to the place where I am; where I want to do engineering in college and as a future career,” Micah Schaeffer said.

On top of the new hardware, with 52 kids, the Tiger Robotics Club should only continue to expand.

“These guys are graduating, they’re on their way out, but I think we have a strong base to hopefully build upon these guys’ legacy,” Noel Schaeffer said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.