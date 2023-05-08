Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Conversation with Sen. Thune; Global trade in SD?

FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Dakota News Now staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we sit down with Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) to break down the latest on Capitol Hill, including debt limit discussion, the expiration of Title 42, and controversy surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Sen. Thune also discusses a new bill that could negatively affect people looking to get a mortgage, as well as pair of bills he’s sponsoring aimed at TikTok and NIL tax write-offs for collegiate sports boosters.

South Dakota Trade president and CEO Luke Lindberg joins the program to discuss a new push for facilitate international trade in South Dakota and what it could mean for small businesses in the state.

You can watch our full conversations from both interviews below:

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

