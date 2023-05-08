Murder victim’s family offering reward for capture, arrest of suspect

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - The family of murdered Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, woman is offering a reward for information leading to the capture and arrest of the suspect in the case.

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales. That warrant charges him with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear.

Beardshear’s body was found inside her Dakota Dunes apartment, on April 26th.

A search of Castellanos-Rosales’ residence identified clothing, believed to belong to Castellanos-Rosales, which contained blood. Also found was clothing belonging to Beardshear’s child, which contained blood. The child was later found safe.

An investigator’s statement says Beardshear suffered “significant injuries”, including stab wounds.

Jessie Sieberg, who is Bearshear’s aunt, says the family is now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture or arrest of Castellanos-Rosales. Tips can be made to the Union County Sheriff by calling (605) 356-2679.

