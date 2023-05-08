New Alzheimer’s treatment gives hope; CMS still won’t cover

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are treatments that can slow the effects of Alzheimer’s disease, but they still remain the only FDA-approved treatments not to be covered by Medicare.

In the fight to get the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to cover FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments, there’s a new treatment that could be changing the game.

Since we last spoke with South Dakota’s Alzheimer’s Association chapter, there have been many new developments.

“Twenty-six attorneys general signed on to a letter urging CMS to cover this disease, we have seen more members of Congress speaking up about the need for CMS to cover FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, and this movement continues to grow with our advocates,” said Thomas Elness, director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota.

On Wednesday, drugmaker Eli Lilly announced that in a clinical trial, Donanemab, an Alzheimer’s medicine, slowed the progression of the disease. They plan to apply for FDA approval next month.

“I think the results we’ve seen from Donanemab this week give us all the more evidence that Medicare needs to reverse this decision and provide coverage for FDA-approved treatments,” said Elness. “What these results show is that the science is really on our side here. The science is saying when you can clear that amyloid, it can have life-altering impacts for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

There’s no guarantee that CMS will cover the new Alzheimer’s medication because they already don’t cover the ones currently available.

In June, the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota plans to rally for access.

“We’d love to cancel it if CMS wants to change their mind before then, but in the middle of June, we are going to be gathering to tell CMS, to tell the President, to tell our members of Congress this isn’t right,” said Elness.

Until CMS reverses its decision, the fight for more time with loved ones living with Alzheimer’s will continue, especially in South Dakota, the state with the highest death rate from the disease in the nation.

“To say that people living with Alzheimer’s don’t need access to this treatments is cruel. There’s no other way to say it,” Elness expressed.

The date, time and location of the rally in June is still to be announced.

