One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man has died following a car crash in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they were dispatched to the 5000 block of Outer Drive N. around 2 a.m. Monday, May 8 for an accident.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man who had been driving one of the two vehicles in the accident. During their investigation, police discovered that 42-year-old Brandon Fierro was driving a 2012 Honda CRV eastbound in the westbound traffic lane when he struck a 2013 Toyota Rav 4 head-on.

Both drivers were transported to MercyOne, where Fierro died from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, and alcohol is believed to have contributed to the accident.

