Regional Teachers of the Year announced

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Education recognized five outstanding educators this week.

One of the teachers will be chosen as the state Teacher of the Year this fall.

“Teachers do meaningful work. They make a genuine difference in children’s lives,” said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. “This week gives us an opportunity to celebrate that work. Congratulations to this year’s state Teacher of the Year candidates, and thank you to the dedicated, caring professionals across the state who they represent.”

The following are South Dakota’s Regional Teachers of the Year:

Region 1 – Caitlyn Graf, Math, Milbank High School

Region 2 – George Hawkins, Social Studies, Jefferson High School, Sioux Falls

Region 3 – Valerie Nelson, Kindergarten, Chamberlain Elementary

Region 4 – Lindsey Bachman, 3rd Grade, Mobridge-Pollock Upper Elementary

Region 5 – Alyssa Walters, English Language Arts, Spearfish High School

According to the Department of Education, a panel will pick one of these regional finalists to represent the state as the 2024 South Dakota Teacher of the Year. That teacher will then be a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.

