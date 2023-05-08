SF City Council to decide on future of ‘Lucky Lady’ tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A big decision is on the horizon for Sioux Falls City Council that could impact both local business owners as well as neighborhood residents.

Tomorrow Sioux Falls City Council will come to a final decision on whether to renew Lucky Lady Casino’s liquor license.

Last week city council voted to defer the decision to this Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Residents and business owners near Lucky Lady Casino attended last week’s meeting to voice their concerns and are now patiently waiting for a final decision.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neitzert discussed what’s on the table.

“We can deny it based on suitable location and suitable person. There is no question that there is an issue with a suitable person in our minds, this is a business owner who has a lot of casinos and bars, and they are run very well. This area, however, is potentially not a suitable location,” said Greg Neitzert, SF City Councilor.

The owner of Lucky Lady Casino, Troy Erickson took over the location in 2020.

Owning other casinos in Sioux Falls he says he hasn’t faced the same challenges.

“We run the same cash register system, we sell alcohol the same, we cash tickets the same, the atmospheres are the same, the same layout of machines. I’ve had no problem anywhere else I think it’s more victim of the neighborhood,” said Troy Erickson, Lucky Lady Casino owner.

While city council could vote to approve or deny the applicants liquor license, the applicant could also choose to withdrawal.

The question then becomes what would withdrawing mean for the neighborhood and for Erickson.

Pettigrew Neighborhood Association president Sierra Broussard says it comes down to removing alcohol in that area and increasing safety for residents.

“If the applicant withdrew it would be great and we could move forward on that, but if they do not withdraw, I’m still looking for nonrenewal of the beer and liquor license. They own a lot of buildings in the city, and they are very credible people, but it is not by suitable persons we are after it is by suitable location,” said Sierra Broussard, Pettigrew Neighborhood Association president.

In the meantime, Erickson is weighing his options.

“Maybe I should withdraw so I can maintain my license and move them, the other problem I have with that is that I have rent I still have to pay the landlord for another two and a half years just because the city decides they don’t want a casino there doesn’t mean the landlord is going to let me out of the rent,” said Erickson.

Tomorrow’s city council meeting will start at 6:00 p.m.

For more information you can follow the link at View Meetings - City of Sioux Falls

