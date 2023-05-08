Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 42-year-old man faces multiple charges for punching and strangling his relatives over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 800 block of N. Duluth on Sunday afternoon.

Cass Long Jr. was arrested for assaulting a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl.

No serious injuries were sustained by the victims.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Long was charged with Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor, Aggravated Assault Domestic, Simple Assault Domestic and Kidnapping.

