Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls School Board candidate talks social studies standards, safety, budget

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ahead of the Sioux Falls School Board election next week, Dawn Marie Johnson shares her vision for education in the community and how she plans to address the challenges facing the school system.

Brian Mattson will join Dakota News Now Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on KDLT.

The Sioux Falls School Board election is set for May 16.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
Authorities in Sioux Falls evacuated a HyVee after reports of a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon.
Sioux Falls HyVee briefly evacuated after bomb threat
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
The 2023 Dakota Relays come to a close at Howard Wood Field
98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays ends with 32 records falling

Latest News

”I wanted to share a part of where we’re from with the community that I live in now,” Beaudoin...
Monday Munchies: Swamp Daddy’s brings Cajun flavors to Sioux Falls
Swamp Daddy's Monday Munchies
Monday Munchies Swamp Daddys
Lucky Lady Preview
Lucky Lady Preview
Sioux Falls School Board meeting Dawn Marie Johnson
sioux falls school board meeting dawn marie johnson