Authorities search for Watertown escapee

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnesota man being held in the Codington County Detention Center in Watertown fled Tuesday morning.

The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to a medical appointment, according to officials.

Taube was in jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

There is no immediate danger to the public, according to Sheriff Brad Howell, but anyone who sees him is urged not to confront him. Instead, report the sighting to the sheriff’s department.

