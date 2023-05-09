Brookings School Board names new superintendent

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Summer Schultz has been selected by the Brookings School Board to fill the superintendent role opened up by the forced resignation of Superintendent Klint Willert, KJJG Radio reports.

The contract with Schultz is for two years, starting at $195,000 annually.

Schultz has served as superintendent in Dell Rapids since 2015.

Brookings School Board President Kelli Books says Schultz will be involved in some key hiring decisions, according to KJJG Radio.

The board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Klint Willert at the end of March.

Willert’s resignation is effective June 2. He has served in the post since 2015.

