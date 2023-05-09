Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brookings School Board names new superintendent

The resignation comes as the Brookings School District is on temporary probation from the...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Summer Schultz has been selected by the Brookings School Board to fill the superintendent role opened up by the forced resignation of Superintendent Klint Willert, KJJG Radio reports.

The contract with Schultz is for two years, starting at $195,000 annually.

Schultz has served as superintendent in Dell Rapids since 2015.

Brookings School Board President Kelli Books says Schultz will be involved in some key hiring decisions, according to KJJG Radio.

The board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Klint Willert at the end of March. 

Willert’s resignation is effective June 2. He has served in the post since 2015.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.
Aberdeen man wins car in Menards contest
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping
A car struck a home in central Sioux Falls Monday morning.
Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000

Latest News

A semi tractor trailer and school bus collided in Emmet County, Iowa, last week, according to...
Two children injured in Iowa school bus accident
Man accused of Laurel murders pleads not guilty to all charges
The inmate — 39-year-old Justin Taube of Willmar — escaped after leaving the facility to go to...
Authorities search for Watertown escapee
Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.
Spirit Lake man wins $5,000 after snagging tagged Walleye