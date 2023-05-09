Avera Medical Minute
Celebrate Mother’s Day with make & take event

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Alexandra Todd
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is that time of year when we need to acknowledge the moms in our lives, and Jane Rae Events is helping you find the best way to do just that.

Jane Rae Events is ready to celebrate moms with this event, and the staff is excited to share their love for flowers with the community.

They have other deals to celebrate moms as well.

The Make & Take: Mother’s Day Edition event with Jane Rae Events on May 11 is the perfect way to celebrate the moms in your life.

