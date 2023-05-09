Avera Medical Minute
Central Region Golf Tournament host Augustana in second place after first round

Trail Nebraska-Kearney by five shots through opening round
Host Augustana in 2nd place
By Zach Borg and Savannah Asmann
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s golf team is second in a field of nine teams after the first round of the NCAA Central Regional tournament. The Vikings are just five shots behind the leader Nebraska-Kearney.

Masy Mock is leading Augustana with 71 (-1) strokes in round one and is in third place in the field of 50 competitors. Shannon McCormick is tied for the ninth spot after recording 73 (+1) strokes in the first round.

Lauren Tims and Molly Stevens logged 75 (+3) strokes on day one to place in a tie for 19th after one round. Lanie Veenendall rounds out the team for the Vikings and is in a tie for 27th with 76 (+4) strokes following the first round.

The current leader of the event is Paige Hoffman of Northwest Missouri after recording 68 (-4) strokes in round one.

The Vikings return to the course Tuesday to tee off for round two of the NCAA Central Regional tournament. Live results are available at //GoAugie.com/Live.

