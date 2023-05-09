Avera Medical Minute
Experience Sioux Falls celebrates 50 years

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Experience Sioux Falls celebrated a major milestone today — 50 years in the community.

At its annual Visitor Industry Luncheon, organizers looked back at how Experience Sioux Falls got to where it is today.

The organization has put Sioux Falls on the map as a visitors’ stop as well as a city, bringing in sports tournaments, conventions and musicians.

“People love to come back because there is so much to do and so much new to do,” said Teri Schmidt, Experience Sioux Falls CEO. “We are a growing community, as well, and we have a lot going on. We are not just a community sitting still, and people like that. They like the momentum, and they like to come here.”

Experience Sioux Falls also handed out its visitor industry awards.

