First 5 tiny homes at Veterans Community Project complete

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly a year, five tiny homes for veterans are complete.

The Veterans Community Project held a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday to celebrate.

The village will help homeless veterans return to stable and independent life.

The project also helps veterans secure permanent housing when the time comes.

“I was in the Army. I was a veteran many years ago,” said volunteer Gerald Teunissen. “But I came home, acclimated back into society, and I just feel that not everybody did. There was a lot of them that left that have troubles, personal troubles, so this to me is a way to help — to get them back on a good road.”

When the community is done, there will be 25 homes, 10 of which will be used for families.

