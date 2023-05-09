Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘I just froze’: 17-year-old says she escaped kidnapping, assault in park while walking her dog

A 17-year-old girl is shaken up after a man kidnapped and assaulted her at a park in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch on Tuesday. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 17-year-old girl is shaken up after she said a man kidnapped and assaulted her at a park in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch last week.

According to Metro Police, Louis Martinez, 27, is now behind bars after the teen escaped and found help.

The 17-year-old victim, who chose to speak on camera but did not want to be named, said she was walking her dog at Williams A. Pitt Park on May 2 in the afternoon.

That’s when she said Martinez came up behind them.

“He grabbed my elbow and I noticed he had his other hand in his pocket the whole time,” the victim said.

She said she didn’t know if he had a weapon, so, she complied with what Martinez wanted. He complimented her piercings, asked if she had a boyfriend, and even kissed her, but she didn’t flinch.

“Mostly I just froze,” she said. “So, that’s how I was able to stay calm, because I just didn’t know what to do.”

Martinez then friended her on Snapchat. To get away, she said her dog needed water and made her way toward the dog park.

“There’s usually a bunch of people in the main area,” she explained. “So, I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good.”

Sherri Martin, a dog park regular, praised the teen for her quick thinking.

“That was a very smart move,” Martin said.

The community helped Metro Nashville Police catch Martinez. The victim made a post on NextDoor, a neighborhood app, and another woman saw it. That woman went to William A. Pitts dog park the next day, saw the suspect, and reported it to police.

With the help of that woman, combined with tracking Martinez’s location via Snapchat, police were able to locate Martinez and charge him with kidnapping and assault.

The 17-year-old wants others to learn from her experience. She suggests people walk with someone else if they can, and carry pepper spray.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.
Aberdeen man wins car in Menards contest
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping
A car struck a home in central Sioux Falls Monday morning.
Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000

Latest News

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Authorities: Texas mall gunman had ‘neo-Nazi ideation’
Shoppers pick up their vehicles from a mall in Texas following a mass shooting over the weekend.
People pick up vehicles at mall after weekend shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week to avoid default