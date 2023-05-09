Looking back: Lessons & memories from the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.

With the announcement comes a time to look back on the last three years.

Dr. David Basel never envisioned a major pandemic in his career. Then came the 2009 H1N1 swine flu.

“I thought that was going to be the biggest pandemic I’d ever seen during my career,” Dr. Basel said.

But that was nothing compared to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“March 10, 2020 — I remember that very vividly,” he said.

Basel joined others for a COVID-19 planning meeting. The team thought the first case could be weeks or months away.

“It was during that meeting that we got the call that the first case had been seen in Avera Hospital. All of a sudden, this just got real,” Dr. Basel said.

Seeing communities coming together was heartwarming.

“Church groups had sewing clubs that came together and started making handmade masks. Everybody just came together and worked together so well, and it was one of the things I think I’m going to be the most proud of in our career was how that was handled,” he said.

Avera, the state and other systems worked together for the day when the vaccines arrived.

“When we get the vaccines, there was going to be a limited amount. Who do we start? How do we get people through as quickly as possible? How do we track everything?”

Looking forward, future variants may need to be addressed. Some who survived COVID face the uncertainty of long-haul COVID symptoms.

“This virus is here to stay,” said WHO Dr. Gehbreyesus.

“We still have over 20 patients in the Avera Hospital who are COVID positive right now. So it’s not like it’s not gone totally away,” said Dr. Basel.

