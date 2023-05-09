Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Looking back: Lessons & memories from the pandemic

Last week, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.
By Beth Warden
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.

With the announcement comes a time to look back on the last three years.

Dr. David Basel never envisioned a major pandemic in his career. Then came the 2009 H1N1 swine flu.

“I thought that was going to be the biggest pandemic I’d ever seen during my career,” Dr. Basel said.

But that was nothing compared to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“March 10, 2020 — I remember that very vividly,” he said.

Basel joined others for a COVID-19 planning meeting. The team thought the first case could be weeks or months away.

“It was during that meeting that we got the call that the first case had been seen in Avera Hospital. All of a sudden, this just got real,” Dr. Basel said.

Seeing communities coming together was heartwarming.

“Church groups had sewing clubs that came together and started making handmade masks. Everybody just came together and worked together so well, and it was one of the things I think I’m going to be the most proud of in our career was how that was handled,” he said.

Avera, the state and other systems worked together for the day when the vaccines arrived.

“When we get the vaccines, there was going to be a limited amount. Who do we start? How do we get people through as quickly as possible? How do we track everything?”

Looking forward, future variants may need to be addressed. Some who survived COVID face the uncertainty of long-haul COVID symptoms.

“This virus is here to stay,” said WHO Dr. Gehbreyesus.

“We still have over 20 patients in the Avera Hospital who are COVID positive right now. So it’s not like it’s not gone totally away,” said Dr. Basel.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.
Aberdeen man wins car in Menards contest
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping
A car struck a home in central Sioux Falls Monday morning.
Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000

Latest News

A plan to close Roosevelt Elementary failed to pass at the Watertown School Board meeting...
Motion to close Watertown elementary school fails
Kobi Lutjens is a senior at Mitchell High School with a 3.82 GPA.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Mitchell senior eyes a future in engineering
The exterior of Central Cafe's new building.
Central Café reopens after devastating 2021 fire
Drey Dirksen riding the waves at Augustana