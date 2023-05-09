Monday Munchies: Swamp Daddy’s brings Cajun flavors to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When you hear the word “jambalaya,” you probably think of Louisiana, and you probably figure you have to go to the bayou to find a true, authentic version.

Fortunately, Louisiana and flavorful Cajun food have come to Sioux Falls.

“Being able to bring Louisiana-style food and Cajun flavors — that Southern hospitality — to Sioux Falls has been an absolute amazing journey,” said Inkka Beaudoin.

This is a tale of three love stories cooked into one. The first is a love of food that Inkka Beaudoin’s father shaped with her family in their Louisiana kitchen.

“Coming up with different creations and experimenting with the food, and the amount of fun that we had in the kitchen cooking, and just hanging out, talking, and just making memories — that really impacted me,” Beaudoin said.

The second love story is the one with her husband Julian. They met as teenagers in Alexandria, Louisiana, and moved to Sioux Falls in 2006. He’s a state trooper. She started out in banking and was on the rise before deciding she wanted to make her first love her actual living.

”I wanted to share a part of where we’re from with the community that I live in now,” Beaudoin said.

So, ten years ago, the two set up a food stand at local events. Then, they bought a food truck. Something was clearly cooking, because after five years, they had their own restaurant downtown.

”Being able to have a partner that supports you in your business endeavors, someone that will be there help give you the guidance and support that you need, that’s been one of the amazing things that I love about him,” Beaudoin said.

The two built Swamp Daddy’s while raising three daughters — all the while piquing the taste buds of South Dakotans.

”Our food, it’s really good. It’s full of flavor. It might have a little kick to it, but you just let us know, and we can dial it back in, because we want you to focus on the flavor, not necessarily spice.”

The grand *swamp* daddy of them all is jambalaya — chicken, sausage, shrimp and fried catfish, all made with Inkka’s own Cajun concoction.

”This is the perfect picture of the color, the flavor. What you’re going to get in this food is definitely what represents Swamp Daddy’s and Louisiana.”

If you haven’t noticed, the color doesn’t stop with the food. The Beaudoins want to transport you to New Orleans when you walk in to Swamp Daddy’s.

”You’ll see the beads, you’ll see the alligator heads, you’ll see the art, so we were intentional on making sure that you not only taste the flavors of Louisiana, but you feel the atmosphere is transporting you to Louisiana,” Beaudoin said.

They also want you to feel the love — Inkka’s labor of love.

“Seeing the awe in their eyes, whenever they walk into the restaurant, I feel like that just tugs at my heartstrings, that just makes me feel like I did something right.”

You can take the girl out of Louisiana, but you can’t take the Louisiana out of her kitchen.

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant has a kids menu, New Orlean-style desserts and a bar and lounge area.

The Beaudoins also hold special parties and events all year long.

