More Rain Chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ve been having on and off again showers and thunderstorms throughout this past weekend and it’s going to continue over the next several days.

We’re going to see increasing cloud cover today ahead of a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for seeing that rain will be late this morning and linger into the early afternoon, especially in southern portions of the region. Highs will be in the 70s.

This unsettled pattern will continue through the rest of this week. Each and every day through Saturday, we’re going to have chances of showers and thunderstorms. It won’t rain the entire time, but we’ll see chances for off-and-on showers and thunderstorms each day, especially during the evening and nighttime hours. Highs will stay in the 70s through the rest of this week.

The best chances for rainfall will be for Thursday and Friday. After another chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday, we’ll clear out for Sunday. Mother’s Day is looking pretty perfect! Highs will be in the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Next week is looking quieter with dry weather and highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.