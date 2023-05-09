Never being satisfied drives Simeon Birnbaum to new personal bests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Simeon Birnbaum never fails to disappoint track and field fans in South Dakota when they see him run.

Even if he isn’t always meeting his own high bar!

The senior from Rapid City Stevens had an outstanding week at his final Howard Wood Dakota Relays. Birnbaum not only won the special event 800 meter run on Friday and the 1600 meter mile on Saturday, he did so in meet record times.

While that would satisfy most Birnbaum, who last year became the 17th high schooler in United States history to run a sub four minute mile, fell short of national records he had wanted to set.

That mentality gives you an idea of how he’s pushed himself to become the best distance runner in South Dakota history.

Simeon will have another chance to make history at Howard Wood field when he returns for the state meet that starts two weeks from Thursday.

