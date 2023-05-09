Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Committee announced Monday that the 2023 rodeo has been cancelled.

The 52nd year of the event was slated to take place July 13-16. Since 1971, the event has been held at Horseman’s Sports Arena, located along Highway 37.

The decision is based on a jury verdict in Davison County Circuit Court rendered in favor of the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo, or CPS, and against its landlord, Horsemen’s Sports, or HSI. 

In April, the verdict ruled that CPS was able to take a number of purchased property pieces from the property it had rented from HSI to their new rodeo grounds near the Mitchell Regional Airport.

HSI intends to appeal the verdict of the Davison County jury in favor of CPS.  Because of the nature of the legal proceedings, the rodeo will not be held this year. 

The rodeo committee proposed to hold one final rodeo at the current site.  However, HSI and CPS could not come to terms for a one-year agreement.

Several rodeo events will take place despite the cancellation of the actual rodeo.  The rodeo parade will be held on July 15th with the theme “The Future Is Now”.  Family Fun Day and the Chili Cook-Off will be held at the new rodeo location north of the Pepsi Soccer Complex near the Mitchell Regional Airport.  More details on those events will be released at a future date.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.
Aberdeen man wins car in Menards contest
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping
A car struck a home in central Sioux Falls Monday morning.
Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000

Latest News

May is Stroke Awareness Month
Sanford receives $6.2 million grant to research cancer
Sanford receives $6.2 million for cancer research
A plan to close Roosevelt Elementary failed to pass at the Watertown School Board meeting...
Motion to close Watertown elementary school fails
Kobi Lutjens is a senior at Mitchell High School with a 3.82 GPA.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Mitchell senior eyes a future in engineering