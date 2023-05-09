Ongoing lawsuit cancels 2023 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Committee announced Monday that the 2023 rodeo has been cancelled.

The 52nd year of the event was slated to take place July 13-16. Since 1971, the event has been held at Horseman’s Sports Arena, located along Highway 37.

The decision is based on a jury verdict in Davison County Circuit Court rendered in favor of the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo, or CPS, and against its landlord, Horsemen’s Sports, or HSI.

In April, the verdict ruled that CPS was able to take a number of purchased property pieces from the property it had rented from HSI to their new rodeo grounds near the Mitchell Regional Airport.

HSI intends to appeal the verdict of the Davison County jury in favor of CPS. Because of the nature of the legal proceedings, the rodeo will not be held this year.

The rodeo committee proposed to hold one final rodeo at the current site. However, HSI and CPS could not come to terms for a one-year agreement.

Several rodeo events will take place despite the cancellation of the actual rodeo. The rodeo parade will be held on July 15th with the theme “The Future Is Now”. Family Fun Day and the Chili Cook-Off will be held at the new rodeo location north of the Pepsi Soccer Complex near the Mitchell Regional Airport. More details on those events will be released at a future date.

