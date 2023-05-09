Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga and Harrisburg Tigers earn top honors at Metro Conference Meet
Riders’ Sudenga pars final hole to finish in first
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg didn’t have the top individual golfer at the Metro Conference Meet on Monday afternoon at the Brandon Golf Course, but they did have the top team.
Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga made par on her final hole to edge Harrisburg’s Mattie Weidenbach by one stroke for top medalists honors while Weidenbach’s Tigers claimed the team championship by five strokes over O’Gorman.
Full standings are listed below. Watch the highlights including the dramatic finish in the video viewer above!
