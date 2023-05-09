Sanford receives $6.2 million for cancer research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Research was recently awarded a $6.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health for its continued cancer research in the upper Midwest.

“This award will allow us to continue building our research expertise in cancer biology and throughout the region,” said Keith Miskimins, scientist at Sanford Research. “It will also provide support for shared facilities that are essential for investigators to perform cancer-related studies and studies in other areas of biomedical research.”

For the past decade, Sanford Research has worked to create a Center of Biomedical Research for basic science and translational cancer researchers. The core of Sanford’s cancer research is uncovering the basic mechanisms underlying the development of cancer, understanding the importance of the immune system and in turn, developing novel approaches to treat cancer.

“Through the trust that’s been instilled in us by the NIH, we’ve been able to create clinical oncology programs to help better understand how different therapies can help our immune systems destroy cancer tumors in humans,” said David A. Pearce, president of Sanford Research. “We also continue to mentor young researchers and equip them with the skills and experience that will set them up for success as they launch their research careers and become successful independent investigators.”

Sanford Research’s focus on cancer research, includes expertise in pediatric brain tumors, osteosarcoma, leukemia, head and neck cancers and breast cancer.

