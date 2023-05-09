Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford receives $6.2 million for cancer research

Sanford receives $6.2 million grant to research cancer
Sanford receives $6.2 million grant to research cancer(Gabrielle Pike | Sanford Research)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Research was recently awarded a $6.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health for its continued cancer research in the upper Midwest.

“This award will allow us to continue building our research expertise in cancer biology and throughout the region,” said Keith Miskimins, scientist at Sanford Research. “It will also provide support for shared facilities that are essential for investigators to perform cancer-related studies and studies in other areas of biomedical research.”

For the past decade, Sanford Research has worked to create a Center of Biomedical Research for basic science and translational cancer researchers. The core of Sanford’s cancer research is uncovering the basic mechanisms underlying the development of cancer, understanding the importance of the immune system and in turn, developing novel approaches to treat cancer.

“Through the trust that’s been instilled in us by the NIH, we’ve been able to create clinical oncology programs to help better understand how different therapies can help our immune systems destroy cancer tumors in humans,” said David A. Pearce, president of Sanford Research. “We also continue to mentor young researchers and equip them with the skills and experience that will set them up for success as they launch their research careers and become successful independent investigators.”

Sanford Research’s focus on cancer research, includes expertise in pediatric brain tumors, osteosarcoma, leukemia, head and neck cancers and breast cancer.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.
Aberdeen man wins car in Menards contest
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping
A car struck a home in central Sioux Falls Monday morning.
Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000

Latest News

May is Stroke Awareness Month
A plan to close Roosevelt Elementary failed to pass at the Watertown School Board meeting...
Motion to close Watertown elementary school fails
Kobi Lutjens is a senior at Mitchell High School with a 3.82 GPA.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Mitchell senior eyes a future in engineering
The exterior of Central Cafe's new building.
Central Café reopens after devastating 2021 fire