Sioux Falls Canaries expect packed 2023 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Soon, the crack of the bat will be common sound at Sioux Falls Stadium this summer once again. While it’s a little earlier than the Canaries are used to, the team is ready to open up their season, and open back up the gates for another season.

“We generally don’t open this early at home. So it’s kind of a unique circumstance. We’ve done it before, but not this early.” Canaries President Brian Jamros said.

“It’s sooner than we’d like, and mother nature didn’t cooperate with us getting the seeding ready. But you know what? Rest assured, Thursday comes and we’re going to be ready for it.” Canaries General Manager Duell Higbe said.

With the Birds returning, a number of fan-favorite promotional days are back as well. But a number of new days will be on the schedule as well, along with specials that can be found every day of the week. More staff are also being brought on this year dedicated to helping fans at the stadium.

“We’re going to put that on display and showcase it this weekend, and hopefully for the rest of the season as well. From the time you come to the stadium to the time you leave, it’s all about the fan experience.” Jamros said.

The team also has a new ticketing system this year, with lower prices for some tickets as well as taking advantage of the online system for a discount.

“We adjusted our ticket prices first and foremost. You save five dollars if you purchase the day before through our nice, new ticketing partner.” Higbe said.

There’s new twists coming to the baseball action itself at the Birdcage. The Canaries, along with the American Association and a number of other leagues, will be following Major League Baseball in adopting a pitch clock for the season. The rules and times are the same between the MLB and the leagues. It’s a change that the Canaries are excited for, as that will also help with fan experience.

“Ultimately, we think it’s good for baseball. It was getting a little bit long for our fans, we talked about the fan experience. Ultimately, if you’re under three hours or there about on average, we think that’s going to provide a better experience for everyone in the ball park.” Jamros said.

Some familiar faces will be on the roster for 2023, as well as plenty of new ones. Higbe said the team will be looking to start the season off against the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday on the right foot, for what will hopefully be a successful season.

“Our lineup is going to be really exciting now. Not just relying on the long ball. We’re going to create some chaos on the bases, steal some bags especially with this pitch clock. It’s going to be an exciting brand of baseball to watch.” Higbe said.

The Canaries home opener against Cleburne will get underway at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, with the promotion for the night being one dollar 12-oz. beers.

