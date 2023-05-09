SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sanford Sports Complex additions, new life for downtown building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about Sanford Sports Complex developments and additions to a building downtown opposite the future Riverline District.

The Sanford Sports Complex is a space that has a lot of potential for new developments. The latest to the complex, which is out by the Sioux Falls Airport, is the diamonds, which brought 18 turfed fields.

Teams began using them as soon as the snow melted, and last weekend, the complex hosted large tournaments for softball, soccer and basketball.

All the activity is envisioned to help create even more to do there.

They’re looking to add residential, and Lloyd Companies has land set aside for a variety of apartments and more hotels, including the Comfort Inn & Suites opening in June, plus retail — Scooters is coming, and they’re hoping for more restaurants.

Also, a newly renovated building in downtown Sioux Falls is beginning to attract tenants.

The building just east of downtown over the viaduct was purchased by Lockwood & Zahrbock Kool Law Office almost two years ago, and it was in tough shape.

You might remember it most recently was a discount furniture store.

They have completely redone the outside, including a mural, and transformed part of the inside as their law office.

They are also renting space to others, and a home décor boutique called Farmhouse Market plans to move in later this year with a mix of new and vintage home décor.

The remaining space is attracting interest, too, including from distilleries and breweries.

While they didn’t know it at the time, the owners now have a building that could be right across from the future Riverline District, so they see a lot of potential to grow activity here.

You can stay up to date with the latest local business headlines by visiting SiouxFalls.Business.

