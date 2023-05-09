Avera Medical Minute
Spirit Lake man wins $5,000 after snagging tagged Walleye

Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.
Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.(KUOO Radio)
By KUOO Radio
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A fisherman was able to walk away with over $5,000 after snagging specially tagged walleye.

According to KUOO Radio, Dennis Weerheim won $5,080 after catching the tagged walleye Sunday while fishing on the east side of Big Spirit Lake, just hours after the conclusion of Walleye Weekend.

“My wife went to bed so I said I think I’m going to go out to the dock and try fishing a little bit. Caught a couple of walleyes and then I caught this one. And while I was netting him I was looking down there and in my headlamp, I could see something on the fish’s back and I thought oh my gosh, it’s a tagged walleye!” said Weerheim to KUOO Radio.

Weerheim told KUOO that while his timing was a little bit off, he’s still thrilled with the catch. If he had caught the tagged walleye during the contest, he would have won $41,000.

“Oh yeah, I had been out all weekend for the contest and everything and then yeah, I wasn’t fortunate enough to catch it during the contest to get the big bucks but this is really nice,” said Weerheim.

Nine specially tagged walleyes are still out there, with cash prizes still to be paid out to the next two that are caught. The prizes in the extended contest are based on a percentage of registration fees for the extended contest.

Dennis Weerheim and his prized walleye.
Dennis Weerheim and his prized walleye.(KUOO Radio)

