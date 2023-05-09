Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Mitchell senior eyes a future in engineering

Kobi Lutjens is a senior at Mitchell High School with a 3.82 GPA.
By Alexandra Todd
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kobi Lutjens is a senior at Mitchell High School with a 3.82 GPA.

“Kobi is an incredible gentleman. He is a gunner. He believes in what he is doing. He is very focused. He is not afraid to take risks. And to try new things. His mathematical skills are incredible and he just keeps going,” said Erin Fowkes, a school counselor at Mitchell High.

Kobi owes his drive and determination to his mother.

“Growing up my mom worked two jobs, she worked a lot to get what I have now and on top of that she has been back to school I think three or four times now and ow she has her Masters and she just graduated last December and got her nursing license when she passed the boards, and she is now a nurse practitioner so she has fired all of my motivation that I have,” said Kobi.

During his junior year alone, he earned a total of 23 dual credits for college.

“Kobi’s got a lot of self-discipline. He can be a goof. Love the kid, he can talk a lot, love the kid, he’s very focused on his views of things,” said Fowkes.

Now in his senior year, Kobi will earn an additional 20 credits allowing him to graduate high school as a college sophomore.

“I now currently have 3 jobs that I work on top of doing all my school. I have a few extracurriculars that I do, I’m in jazz band. That motivation is just keep pushing myself forward, never let up. I have a goal in my mind of my future and I want to hit that goal,” said Kobi

He hopes to earn a degree in Civil Engineering from South Dakota State University.

“I hope him to find that job that he wants to do that he can be very successful at. The job that makes him feel like an accomplished engineer. I want him to just be able to fly on his dreams,” said Fowkes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Deputy Katie Liesing previously served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for two years.
Former South Dakota Deputy killed in the line of duty
James Leibel won a brand new Chevy Tahoe.
Aberdeen man wins car in Menards contest
Sioux Falls man arrested for domestic assault, kidnapping
A car struck a home in central Sioux Falls Monday morning.
Damage in car vs. house crash estimated to top $120,000

Latest News

A plan to close Roosevelt Elementary failed to pass at the Watertown School Board meeting...
Motion to close Watertown elementary school fails
The exterior of Central Cafe's new building.
Central Café reopens after devastating 2021 fire
Dr. David Basel never envisioned a major pandemic in his career. Then came the 2009 H1N1 swine...
Looking back: Lessons & memories from the pandemic
Drey Dirksen riding the waves at Augustana